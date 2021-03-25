Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 206.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $181.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $186.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

