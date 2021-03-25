Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys Shares of 16,997 Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 304,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

