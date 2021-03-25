Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $208.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $406.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.72 and a 200 day moving average of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $150.60 and a one year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

