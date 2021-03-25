Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $379.17.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $338.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $279.21 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.34 and a 200-day moving average of $359.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,069 shares of company stock worth $6,131,073 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.