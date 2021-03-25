CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Insider Sells $6,515,537.80 in Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $803.24. The stock had a trading volume of 272,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,889. The business has a 50 day moving average of $857.38 and a 200 day moving average of $868.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.17 and a 12-month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 127.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

