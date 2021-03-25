Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Raised to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OFC. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.46 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.