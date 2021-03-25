Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Gap Up to $13.32

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.32, but opened at $13.77. Cornerstone Building Brands shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 4,110 shares traded.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $4,820,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,364,475 shares of company stock worth $58,572,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

