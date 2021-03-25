Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Takes $9.76 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 107,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 7.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.83. 24,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,417. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.98 and a 1-year high of $96.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.