Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Invests $540,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,466. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

