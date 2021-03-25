Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $129.32. 227,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,393. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $132.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

