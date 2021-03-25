Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 18,823 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Intel comprises about 0.7% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,416,820. The firm has a market cap of $251.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

