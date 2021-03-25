Contrasting WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) & Citigroup (NYSE:C)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get WesBanco alerts:

This table compares WesBanco and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 15.84% 4.73% 0.76% Citigroup 13.17% 6.63% 0.52%

WesBanco has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WesBanco and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 4 2 0 2.33 Citigroup 1 6 16 0 2.65

WesBanco currently has a consensus target price of $29.90, suggesting a potential downside of 13.11%. Citigroup has a consensus target price of $72.28, suggesting a potential upside of 3.13%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than WesBanco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WesBanco and Citigroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $600.97 million 3.85 $158.87 million $3.06 11.25 Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.65 $11.37 billion $4.88 14.36

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than WesBanco. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. WesBanco pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Citigroup has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Citigroup beats WesBanco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 233 branches and 226 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, southern Indiana, and Maryland, as well as six loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and Maryland. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,348 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.