Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021 // Comments off

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $13.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $15.45.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.