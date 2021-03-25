Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $13.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $15.45.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

