Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.36.

NYSE STZ opened at $229.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.