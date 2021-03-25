Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,730,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,997,000 after acquiring an additional 327,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $74,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

