Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s previous close.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.74.

NYSE:CRK opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

