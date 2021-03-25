Comparing Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Strattec Security alerts:

This table compares Strattec Security and Autoliv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $385.30 million 0.43 -$7.61 million ($0.91) -47.41 Autoliv $8.55 billion 0.90 $461.50 million $5.72 15.44

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Strattec Security. Strattec Security is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Strattec Security and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security -0.21% 0.53% 0.34% Autoliv 2.16% 11.87% 3.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Strattec Security and Autoliv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoliv 2 10 5 0 2.18

Autoliv has a consensus price target of $86.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Autoliv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autoliv is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Strattec Security shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Strattec Security shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Strattec Security has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoliv beats Strattec Security on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.