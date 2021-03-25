Comparing Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) & Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) and Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Auxly Cannabis Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group $6.29 million 31.10 -$77.30 million N/A N/A

Bitcoin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Volatility and Risk

Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bitcoin Group and Auxly Cannabis Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Auxly Cannabis Group has a consensus price target of $0.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.49%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Auxly Cannabis Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A Auxly Cannabis Group -332.96% -47.37% -28.34%

Summary

Auxly Cannabis Group beats Bitcoin Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. is an international cannabis company, which provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. The company was founded on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

