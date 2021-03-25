Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,110 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.37). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $236.06 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

