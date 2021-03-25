Comerica (CMA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Comerica (NYSE: CMA) recently:

3/24/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. Comerica's prospects look promising as revenues and efficiency initiatives are likely to boost financials in the quarters ahead. Despite low rates, rising loans and deposits balance is expected to bolster revenues. Controlled expenses are also a tailwind for bottom-line growth. Also, backed by decent liquidity position, the company is less exposed to defaults in case of any downturn. Involvement in steady capital deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value is encouraging. However, lack of diversification in loans and geographical footprint pose concerns for the company.”

3/8/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $67.00 to $72.00.

3/5/2021 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $3.23 on Thursday, reaching $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Comerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Comerica by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

