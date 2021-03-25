Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

