Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Gap Down to $45.64

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.64, but opened at $40.60. Columbia Banking System shares last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 3,138 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,705,000 after acquiring an additional 48,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.