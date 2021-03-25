Colony Group LLC Sells 6,282 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,848,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,553,000 after acquiring an additional 361,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.95. 7,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

