Colony Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 78.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 133.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.51. 34,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,665. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,728.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.