Colony Group LLC Acquires 29,817 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 121.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,817 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $1,430,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.89. 504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,033. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.77.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

