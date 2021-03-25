CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.60.

CohBar stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $79.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in CohBar by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CohBar by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CohBar by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 64,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

