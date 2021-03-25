Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

