CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH Takes $1.02 Million Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of GameStop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Get GameStop alerts:

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GME stock traded up $45.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,227,250. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.