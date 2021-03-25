Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 56,806 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 56,806 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.7% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $130,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 286.1% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,745,000 after purchasing an additional 516,655 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Apple by 302.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 18,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 311.9% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. JDC JSC L.P. grew its position in Apple by 637.5% during the third quarter. JDC JSC L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in Apple by 277.1% during the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 33,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.91. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.