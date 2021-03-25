Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,189,705 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $519,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,595 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $52.57 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.03.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

