Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,327,000 after buying an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 810,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,921,000 after buying an additional 73,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $246,843,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $307.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.79. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.39.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

