Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 231,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

