Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,730 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,518 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,504 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $856.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

