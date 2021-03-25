City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. City Office REIT has a payout ratio of 375.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1,038.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

