Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,740 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of News by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 115,904 shares of News stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $23.69 on Thursday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

