Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $66.29 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $72.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16.

