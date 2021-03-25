Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NYSE FMS opened at $36.62 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

