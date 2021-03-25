Citigroup Inc. Invests $551,000 in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000.

OTCMKTS:HMCOU opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Humanco Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

