Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $235,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $290,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RVNC stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

