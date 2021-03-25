Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.