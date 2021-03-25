Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 69,458 Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

