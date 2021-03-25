Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $7.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.74.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of CRK opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.