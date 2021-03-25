Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,011,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $90,023,000 after purchasing an additional 211,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,310,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,918 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

CSCO stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

