Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.60. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 54,986,423 shares trading hands.

CIDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 530,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 1,026.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,014,044 shares in the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

