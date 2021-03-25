CIBC Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$131.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$122.00 to C$131.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

WN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston stock traded up C$0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$108.59. The stock had a trading volume of 125,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53. The firm has a market cap of C$16.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$91.95 and a 52-week high of C$108.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$97.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.04.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total transaction of C$4,044,212.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$592,718.97. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total value of C$665,319.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,600,794.85. Insiders have sold a total of 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,917,407 in the last three months.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.