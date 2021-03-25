Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.41 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $46.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,904.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $310,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

