Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $87.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.82.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.61. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 226.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 299,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.