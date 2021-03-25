Chinook Therapeutics’ (KDNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of KDNY opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.72. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

