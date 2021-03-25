Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Announces Earnings Results

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,945. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

