Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $130.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVX. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

NYSE CVX opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $201.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

